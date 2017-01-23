Chelsea Clinton Speaks Out About Barron Trump

Chelsea Clinton recently took to Twitter to stand up for 10-year-old Barron Trump, as she knows firsthand what it is like growing up in the political spotlight.

The prompt came in response to jokes people were making all over the internet about Barron after the inauguration Friday. The 36-year-old daughter of Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton tweeted a powerful message on Sunday saying Barron is a kid and should have every opportunity any kid has.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” she wrote.



Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Clinton also took the opportunity to tweet about Donald Trump‘s policies and how they may be harmful to children, even his own.

Clinton said, “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, said in an interview with 20/20 that aired Thursday that Clinton is a “very good friend” of hers, although she admitted that the two haven’t talked much since their parents became embroiled in a bitter election.

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” the mother of three told ABC News’ Doris Roberts. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”

At the second 2016 presidential debate, the daughters met face-to-face and the two shared an affectionate exchange. Months before, in July, Ivanka told PEOPLE, “We’re both incredibly supportive of our parents, as we should be. But we also continue to have great respect for one another.”

Clinton echoed these same sentiments in an interview with PEOPLE in September 2015 saying, “Friendship is always more important than politics. I learned that growing up, watching my parents be friends with people across the political spectrum in Arkansas.”

We can expect the good advice to keep up as Clinton has the experience as First Daughter and has personal relationships with the Trump children.

