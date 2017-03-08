Charmed Star Alyssa Milano Reveals NSFW Lingerie Pic

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has revealed an incredibly hot picture to Instagram.
The 44-year-old actress took to social media sharing a photo of herself wearing light pink lingerie and black high heels.
She’s appears to be lying on her bed with photos or a magazine in hand and a bottle in the other.
Milano captioned the pic, “Sneaky photographer [camera emoji].”
Meanwhile, the Mistresses star has really taken a stance on removing Donald Trump from office.
She posted to Instagram that she wrote a political Op Ed article for Marie Claire about women leading the resistance against president Trump. She captioned the post:
“I wrote a political Op Ed for @MarieClaireMag about women and our pussies leading the #resistence. I hope you’ll check it out and share. Link in the bio. Illustration: Concept by Me, Art by the brilliant @nimitmalavia.”
[H/T Instagram, milano_alyssa]