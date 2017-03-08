Popculture

Charmed Star Alyssa Milano Reveals NSFW Lingerie Pic

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has revealed an incredibly hot picture to Instagram.The 44-year-old […]

By

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has revealed an incredibly hot picture to Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress took to social media sharing a photo of herself wearing light pink lingerie and black high heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s appears to be lying on her bed with photos or a magazine in hand and a bottle in the other.

Milano captioned the pic, “Sneaky photographer [camera emoji].”

Sneaky photographer. 📸

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

Meanwhile, the Mistresses star has really taken a stance on removing Donald Trump from office.

She posted to Instagram that she wrote a political Op Ed article for Marie Claire about women leading the resistance against president Trump. She captioned the post:

“I wrote a political Op Ed for @MarieClaireMag about women and our pussies leading the #resistence. I hope you’ll check it out and share. Link in the bio. Illustration:  Concept by Me, Art by the brilliant @nimitmalavia.”

More News:

[H/T Instagram, milano_alyssa]

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts