Charlotte McKinney Poses With Plunging Neckline For Premiere

As one of the hottest up-and-coming models trying to break into the world of acting, the curvaceous Charlotte McKinney proved she can stun audiences even while wearing a relatively modest outfit.

The 23-year-old model has often been considered the next Kate Upton, despite Upton not being much older than McKinney, thanks to her curves. Rather than wear a super snug dress that would show off those curves, McKinney instead opted to wear a blazer with a deep neckline, partnered with a skirt. You can head to the Daily Mail to see photos of the ensemble.

The actress appeared on the red carpet at the Literally, Right Before Aaron. The film also stars Justin Long,

In the comedy, Adam (Long) finds out that his ex-girlfriend (wedding, but struggles to deal with the feelings he still has for her and coping with her moving on with her life.

The model has had an interesting career, to say the least, which included unconventional methods of getting noticed in the industry.

When McKinney realized she wanted to pursue a career in the modeling industry, she dropped out of high school, hoping to make it big. Struggling to find professional representation, McKinney took to Insta-famous,” amassing a huge following on social media.

Her notoriety on the social media site led to a commercial opportunity with Carl’s Jr., equally as known for their fast food burgers as for their scandalous commercials, typically featuring scantily clad women eating their massive burgers.

With her voluptuous curves and starring role in a Carl’s Jr. commercial, comparisons immediately arose to Upton, who both looked similar and was featured in the commercial.

McKinney first took smaller roles in film, such as Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, but is slowly working her way up to meatier roles in bigger budget films, starting with this May’s theatrical adaptation of Baywatch.

