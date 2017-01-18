Charlie Sheen Takes To Social Media To Apologize To Rihanna For Calling Her The Worst Thing Possible

It looks like instead of letting bygones be bygones between with his Rhianna feud, Charlie Sheen is just adding fuel to the fire. Or, at least he did. The infamous actor has since started to backpedal after insulting the pop princess on TV.

While doing an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, Sheen was asked point blank if he ever mended fences with Rihanna after the two had a bit of a fight on Twitter.

“Oh, that bitch,” Sheen replied.

Fellow guest Craig T. Robinson shook his head in response saying, “no, no, no.” Needless to say, it’s pretty clear there was never an official “make up” between Sheen and Riri.

About three years ago, Sheen and his then wife, now ex-wife, Brett Rossi saw Rihanna at a restaurant. Sheen asked if Rihanna wouldn’t mind meeting Rossi, as she was a big fan of the singers. She said no because there were too many paparazzi outside.

Needless to say, the outspoken Sheen decided to express himself – on Twitter.

“See ya on the way down … and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you. Clearly, we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who’ve gone before you,” he tweeted. “I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant.”

Rihanna responded by simply changing her Twitter banner to a photo of her signing an autograph for a fan, but she superimposed Sheen’s face on the picture.

It’s clear the hatchet wasn’t buried with this feud. At least this time, however, Sheen apologized after the fact. He even invited Rihanna out for drinks to make up for the comment.

