Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead At 57

Charlie Murphy, the comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy, has passed away. The Chappelle’s Show star passed away after battling leukemia, according to TMZ.

According to his manager, Charlie died at a hospital in New York City. He had been going through chemotherapy treatment.

Some of Murphy’s film credits include Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Most recently, Charlie toured with comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.

One of Charlie Murphy’s most famous skits was a segment on Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories on Comedy Central in which he and Dave Chappelle detailed the night he partied with late “Purple Rain” singer Prince. Murphy chronicled a pickup basketball when he squared off against the pop icon.

Charlie Murphy also penned several scripts for his Hollywood A-lister brother Eddie Murphy. Charlie’s screenwriting credits included Paper Soldiers and Norbit.

Charlie Murphy isn’t the only famed comedian to pass away recently. Last week, Don Rickles died at age 90.

Charlie Murphy was Eddie’s only sibling. Murphy’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, passed away in 2009 after battling cancer. The two of them married back in 1997 and had two kids together named Ava and Xavier. The standup comic also had another child from a previous relationship.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Charlie Murphy’s family during this difficult time.

