Charlie Hunnam’s New King Arthur Trailer Is Every Sons Of Anarchy Fan’s Dream

The latest trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is out, and Sons of Anarchy fans are gonna love it.

The new trailer for the medieval action film shows SOA lead Charlie Hunnam in action as the legendary Arthur and facing off against the film’s antagonist, played by Jude Law.

The one-minute clip packs a lot into its short runtime. We see Hunnam being questioned about his power by Law’s character before cutting into an explosive shot of Arthur taking out dozens of enemies with one swing of his fabled sword.

The trailer is a montage of more high-velocity moments from the Guy Ritchie-directed flick, such as Law leading an army of thousands into battle and the opposing forces clashing on a bridge.

There’s also a degree of magic in play in this trailer. We see Law wielding a floating fireball and Hunnam’s eyes glowing with energy as he takes control of the sword.

To top all that off, the whole thing is soundtrack by Led Zeppelin’s roaring track “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You,” getting us more than hyped for the film’s May 12 release.

Watch the new King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer below.

