Chris Soules’ Former Co-Star Speaks Out About Fatal Car Crash

It’s been less than a week since former Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested and charged with “Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident.”

Now, his former Dancing With The Stars partner, Whitney Carson, has spoken publicly about whether or not they’ve communicated since the tragic incident.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet of Radio Disney Music Awards, Carson said that she has not spoken to Soules in the past week.

Carson and Soules competed together on the 20th season of DWTS, back in 2015, but fell short if the championship, placing fifth.

At one point during the show, Soules suffered an injury to his calf but eventually recovered.

Thanks @AHlive for having us this fine morning! Always good seeing you x be sure to tune in Monday on @dancingabc thank u @xolemel for the jewels! A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on May 1, 2015 at 8:51am PDT

While she was tight-lipped talking about Soules, Carson was more than happy to talk about her partner on the current season of DWTS, former SNL star Chris Kattan.

Unfortunately, the pair were the very first eliminated this season, which was new for Carson.

She said, “I did have a feeling [we were going to be eliminated first], but at the same time, you can’t really plan for it. So it’s weird. I’ve never been kicked off, like, the first week. That’s really weird for me, so I’m having fun just doing the opening numbers and just like, hanging out with everybody and just taking it easy this season.”

Keeping her distance from Soules’ troubles, however they may turn out, is probably in her best interest. It’s good to maintain a healthy distance from controversy.

