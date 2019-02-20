A New Charles Manson Movie Is On The Way

An all-new movie about Charles Manson is reportedly in the works, being launched by Bohemia Group Originals. The upcoming flick will be based on the 1981 jailhouse interview with the mass murderer conducted by Tomorrow host Tom Snyder.

Here’s the plot for the film provided by Variety: “Based on actual events, the story ﬁnds Snyder on a downward trajectory in his career, and in need of a major break. With the help of his new executive producer, Roger Ailes, Snyder lands the ﬁrst-ever sit down with Manson, setting in motion a series of events that would change late night television forever.”

The script for the movie will be penned by Kevin Courtney and Ron Pivo. The CEO of Bohemia, Susan Ferris, will be spearheading the project.

“We are so pleased to be working with Ron and Kevin on this outstanding film project,” said Bohemia Group Originals CEO Susan Ferris. “These real-life personalities are amazing roles and we cannot wait to see them on screen. The underlying story themes, with particular emphasis on hard-hitting journalism, could not be more timely.”

Charles Manson, now 82 years old, was the leader of a cult he referred as the Manson Family. In 1969, his loyal followers committed a string of murders, with the most high-profile victim being actress Sharon Tate.

At the time of the murder, Sharon Tate was pregnant. She was killed at her home that she shared with director Roman Polanski. Sharon was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach. Because of the brutal nature of the Manson Family murders, the fiasco is arguably the most notorious crime in American history.

Back in March, Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra Tate, went into graphic detail about the murders.

“We just did not understand how somebody could walk into that house and get as far as they did without someone stopping them first, and to tell you the truth, to this very day that bothers me. It really does. I was quite frankly a little doubtful, once again. These grungy, unorganized, hippy folk living off the land and out of garbage cans – it just didn’t make sense to me.”

