Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Share Some Serious PDA On The Beach

Right around Valentine’s Day, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum were seen frolicking on Hawaiian shores, looking every bit as enamored with one another as when they first appeared on screen together in Step Up. A month later, the two still seem to be enjoying time away from their hectic schedules in Los Angeles, even if they’ve made a handful of public appearances in the last few weeks. Recently, the two were spotted getting quite cozy on a beach, which you can see by heading over to the Daily Mail.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

UP NEXT: Channing Tatum Reveals Entirely Nude Pic Of Wife Jenna Dewan On Instagram

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite to have been seemingly living on the beach for an entire month, Dewan has managed to come back to Los Angeles for new projects. She took to Instagram recently to plug her appearance on CBS’ Man With A Plan, she regularly shares behind-the-scenes shots from taping World of Dance, and, of course, needs to check in on their three-year-old daughter.

Another one of Dewan’s recent appearances in L.A. was for an event supporting the AIDS charity RED, which she attended without Channing.

The rest and relaxation that the couple is currently enjoying might be in anticipation of the busy schedule Dewan will have once World of Dance airs. The ten-episode season will pit dancers with various backgrounds against one another for a grand prize of $1 million. Dewan will be featured as a judge on the show alongside fellow dancer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez.

MORE NEWS:

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Bikini Bod In New Pic

Jenna Dewan Posts Wild ‘What Happens In Vegas’ Pic

Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Hawaii Pics Have Surfaced, And This Bikini Is Amazing

[H/T Daily Mail]