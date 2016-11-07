Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

The Oscars.. Amazing at Weinstein Soho House viewing party! A photo posted by Michael Chiarello (@chefchiarello) on Feb 22, 2015 at 6:10pm PST

Michael Chiarello of Food Network‘s Easy Entertaining has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The celebrity chef was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Napa County.

A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol confirmed Chiarello “was arrested for DUI and he was also arrested for possession of a controlled subject,” ET reports.

Chiarello’s camp released a statement saying, “Although he was embarrassed and apologizes to his family, friends and business colleagues about this occurrence, he intends to vigorously challenge the misdemeanor charges.”

The arrest comes just days after he settled a sexual harrassment lawsuit filed by two former employees at his San Francisco restaurant, Coqueta.

