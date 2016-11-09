Celebrities React To Donald Trump’s Presidency

Donald Trump has been elected the 45th president of the United States and most of Hollywood can’t believe it!
While Clinton had a heavy support system among celebrities, Trump did not. He swept Clinton in many battleground states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, PEOPLE reports.
Clinton’s Hollywood support was very vocal prior to Election Day and continued to voice their opinion and disdain after she fell to Trump state after state.
“Well this is utterly terrifying,” wrote pop star Ariana Grande.
Patton Oswalt wrote, “Congrats @CNN, @msncb, @FoxNews & all the b’cast etworks. You wanted a white-knuckle story. You got one. With a sad ending. #ElectionNight.”
Congrats @CNN, @msncb, @FoxNews & all the b’cast etworks. You wanted a white-knuckle story. You got one. With a sad ending. #ElectionNight— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 9, 2016
.@HillaryClinton, however this ends tonight I am so proud of you and so honored to be your friend.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2016
Welp! I’m going home early cause I don’t know wtf is happening! I want to be near my weapons cause it’s gonna be crazy if he wins! Lol— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 9, 2016
Anyone else wanna puke?— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) November 9, 2016
5 steps forward. 10 steps back.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 9, 2016
How do we explain this to future generations of women? And minorities?#weshouldbeashamedofourselves— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 9, 2016
Where is #OliviaPope when you need her?— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 9, 2016
This is an embarrassing night for America. We’ve let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We’ve let a bully set our course. I’m devastated.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016
