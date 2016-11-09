Popculture

Celebrities React To Donald Trump’s Presidency

Donald Trump has been elected the 45th president of the United States and most of Hollywood […]

By

Donald Trump has been elected the 45th president of the United States and most of Hollywood can’t believe it!

While Clinton had a heavy support system among celebrities, Trump did not. He swept Clinton in many battleground states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clinton’s Hollywood support was very vocal prior to Election Day and continued to voice their opinion and disdain after she fell to Trump state after state.

“Well this is utterly terrifying,” wrote pop star Ariana Grande.

Patton Oswalt wrote, “Congrats @CNN, @msncb, @FoxNews & all the b’cast etworks. You wanted a white-knuckle story. You got one. With a sad ending. #ElectionNight.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com

Tagged:
,

Related Posts