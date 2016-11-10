Celebrities Congratulate Trump on Social Media

Since the polls closed Tuesday night, celebrities have been reacting to the 2016 presidential election results. While Hollywood is typically thought of as a liberal stronghold, there are plenty of entertainment professionals voicing their support for president-elect Donald Trump.
Actors and athletes took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the future president.
“CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! ” actress Kirstie Alley tweeted. “@realDonaldTrump against all odds ..against the establishment and even against most from the GOP..U did it!”
Scott Baio joined her.
“Mr @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote, “I’m proud to call you President of the United States of America. And First Lady @MELANIATRUMP.”
Azealia Banks gave Trump a shout out for his win and acknowledged Hollywood’s political climate.
“I’m f**king proud as F**K of you. One for being a gemini, two for being from NYC, three for winning the presidency and four for beating the media,” she wrote in a lengthy note on Instagram. “The last part is your biggest victory in my eyes and I must say that I am TRULY inspired by this and feel deep amounts of vindication.”
“Thanks for letting me know that I’m not crazy (even though I fronted a few times),” she continued. “Liberals run Hollywood and it’s been a COLD WORLD OUT HERE FOR ME AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER 😹. Best of luck on everything and thanks again. Sincerely – AB #TRUMP2017.”
First off, I would like to apologize to Donald Trump for all the stupid jokes I made. (I was kidding). secondly, I would like to apologize for all the other times I was dumb enough to let the liberal media sway my opinion of you. Thirdly I’m fucking proud as FUCK of you. One for being a gemini, two for being from NYC, three for winning the presidency and four for beating the media. The last part is your biggest victory in my eyes and I must say that I am TRULY inspired by this and feel deep amounts of vindication. Thanks for letting me know that I’m not crazy (even though I fronted a few times) liberals run hollywood and it’s been a COLD WORLD OUT HERE FOR ME AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER 😹. Best of luck on everything and thanks again. Sincerely – AB #TRUMP2017
Kid Rock, Steven Seagal, Richie Incognito, Oma Rosa and Stephen Baldwin also chimed in.
