Celebrities Congratulate Trump on Social Media

Since the polls closed Tuesday night, celebrities have been reacting to the 2016 presidential election results. While Hollywood is typically thought of as a liberal stronghold, there are plenty of entertainment professionals voicing their support for president-elect Donald Trump.

Actors and athletes took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the future president.

“CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! ” actress Kirstie Alley tweeted. “@realDonaldTrump against all odds ..against the establishment and even against most from the GOP..U did it!”

Scott Baio joined her.

“Mr @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote, “I’m proud to call you President of the United States of America. And First Lady @MELANIATRUMP.”

Azealia Banks gave Trump a shout out for his win and acknowledged Hollywood’s political climate.

“I’m f**king proud as F**K of you. One for being a gemini, two for being from NYC, three for winning the presidency and four for beating the media,” she wrote in a lengthy note on Instagram. “The last part is your biggest victory in my eyes and I must say that I am TRULY inspired by this and feel deep amounts of vindication.”

“Thanks for letting me know that I’m not crazy (even though I fronted a few times),” she continued. “Liberals run Hollywood and it’s been a COLD WORLD OUT HERE FOR ME AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER 😹. Best of luck on everything and thanks again. Sincerely – AB #TRUMP2017.”

Kid Rock, Steven Seagal, Richie Incognito, Oma Rosa and Stephen Baldwin also chimed in.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.

