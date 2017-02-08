CBS Orders Comedy Pilot From How I Met Your Mother Creators

It’s been announced that CBS has given the green light to a pilot from Carter Bays & Craig Thomas, the creators of How I Met Your Mother. The new show is titled Distefano and it is a multi-camera/hybrid style sitcom modeling the life of comedian Chris Distefano.

The premise of the show is said to be, “Inspired by the comedy of Distefano, an Italian-American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman, Distefano centers on Izzy and Chris (Distefano), two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their loud families – one Puerto Rican, one Italian.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: CBS, Bull Storms Into The World Of Esports

In addition to writing the script for “Distefano”, which they co-wrote with Chris Distefano himself, the duo will also executive produce the show through their production company, Bays-Thomas Prods. Chris Distefano will also executive produce.

Also heavily involved in the project is Pam Fryman, who was the director and an executive producer on How I Met Your Mother. Fryman will direct the “Distefano” pilot, as well as executive produce alongside Carter, Bays, and Distefano. The director/producer has also secured a pilot for the family comedy “9J, 9K, and 9L,” making this her second project for the year.

To date, CBS has ordered six comedy pilots for the 2017 TV season. There are two multi-camera pilots, two single-camera pilots, and two hybrid pilots.

HIMYM was a massively successful show that helped turn Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan & Cobie Smulders into big stars, and ended up being a career-reinvigorating comeback for Neil Patrick Harris.

Most recently Harris has received rave reviews for his role as Count Olaf in Netflix’s Lemony Snicket‘s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Smulders, who was most recently seen in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back alongside Tom Cruise, also appears in a few episodes of A Series of Unfortunate Events with her former How I met Your Mother co-star.

Radnor has been starring in the critically acclaimed PBS drama Mercy Street, and Segel will next be seen in the highly anticipated Netflix sci-fi/drama The Discovery.

Carter Bays & Craig Thomas actually have another pilot in development as well, so this makes their second just for this TV season. The other pilot is titled “Real Life,” and is a hybrid style pilot written by Hilary Winston.

See next: Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Drops Bomb When Asked Marriage Question On Twitter, Pink Responds to Lady Gaga Super Bowl Performance Comparisons, The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Decks Airline Passenger

[H/T: Deadline]