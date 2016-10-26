Catfish’s Nev Schulman Reveals Incredibly Cute Baby Picture

Catfish star Nev Schulman just shared the most adorable photo of his newborn daughter Cleo James.

Schulman and his fiancé Laura Perlongo just had their little girl less than a week ago, and now they’ve decided to share their tiny bundle of joy with the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

😍😍😍 A photo posted by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on Oct 24, 2016 at 2:05pm PDT

Schulman took to Instagram to post the photo with the simple but fitting caption of the heart-eyes emoji.

In the photo, little Cleo lies sound asleep while grasping onto Schulman’s finger. It’s absolutely beautiful and we couldn’t be happier for them as they embark on the journey of parenthood.

Congratulations, Nev and Laura!

[ H/T MTV ]