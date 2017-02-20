Cars 3 Toys Reveal New Characters And Plot Synopsis

The New York Toy Fair hits just keep on coming. Character reveals, battle details, and plot points have all been spoiled because of the product blitz promoting new films.

Disney and Pixar‘s latest installment in the Cars franchise can now be added to the list, as packaging details have unveiled new characters and a synopsis for Cars 3.

After the mixed response from Cars 2, the new film will turn the focus away from Mater and back to the racer and what he does best.

While revealing some new characters and their corresponding toy cars to be released this coming year, Twitter user Stitch Kingdom spotted this altered plot summary on the back of the packaging.

The synopsis reads:

“Blindsided by a new generation of Piston Cup racers, Lightning McQueen finds himself suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back on top, he will need the help of a young race technician, inspiration from the late fabulous Hudson Hornet and guidance from a few old friends along the way.”

The packaging also reveals many new faces to the franchise, but we won’t know how much of a presence they’ll have at least until a trailer is released.

New characters include Natalie Certain, Cal Weathers, Smokey, Reb Meeker, Brick Yardley, and Buck Bearingly.

Cars 3 will be out over a decade after the release of the first film, so this ‘back to basics’ approach with Owen Wilson‘s Lightning McQueen should be a welcome plot point, especially after the espionage-filled tale of Cars 2 and the lackluster spinoff of Planes.

Cars 3 is set to release in theaters June 16, so expect to hear a lot more about the story and characters in the coming months as Disney and Pixar gear up for its release.

Are you excited for the return of the classic franchise? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings!

