Cara Delevingne Debuts New Pink Pixie Haircut

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne has changed up her appearance dramatically. The 24-year-old starlet revealed on social media a brand new cut and color to her classic blonde hair.

The fashion model made a bold move by chopping off her blonde locks and then colored the pixie cut an adorable powdered pink. She follows the likes of Kristen Stewart who made the big chop for her new movie, then Zoe Kravitz and Katy Perry.

Cara took to Instagram taking a selfie of her new do, while wearing a pair of trendy sunglasses, bold gold earrings and a plethora of thick silver necklaces.

She captioned the pic, “I’m coming for you @lifeinayearmovie.” Check out the picture below:

I’m coming for you @lifeinayearmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

The caption takes IG users to the official Life In A Year movie page and her chop looks to be related to Jaden Smith’s, who recently did the big cut himself.

She further went on to show her new cut in a video of her kicking some serious butt. In the video, we see Cara breaking a board with her bare hands!

She was sporting some Puma workout shorts and black sports bra. Her hair was already in the short blonde pixie cut, but was not colored yet. She captioned the video, “Thank you so much @martialsmarts.toronto for showing me how to protect myself @puma #doyou.”

Thank you so much @martialsmarts.toronto for showing me how to protect myself @puma #doyou A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

