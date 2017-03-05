‘Suicide Squad’ Star Cara Delevingne Reveals Brand New Look Paired With Beetlejuice Getup

If there’s one thing model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne is known for, it’s that her “eyebrow game” is “on point.” If there’s two things Cara Delevingne is known for, it’s that she starred in the critically-panned, Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad. Known for her dark brown hair and matching brows, the model shocked onlookers during Paris Fashion Week as she dyed her locks platinum blonde and donned a suit that would make Beetlejuice himself proud. You can head to Entertainment Tonight to see more photos of the ensemble.

UP NEXT: Cara Delevingne Says Suicide Squad Role Is Like Playing Two Parts

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Suicide Squad, Delevingne starred as Enchantress, an archaeologist who stumbled across a relic that embodied her and gave her mystical powers. Compared to her typical image, the actress looks like she could have become possessed by an ancient spirit that could’ve turned her hair the shocking color. When combined with a pinstripe suit, the star’s hair has us begging for a gender-swapped remake of Beetlejuice so she could play te Ghost with the Most.

Do you prefer her dark hair or light hair? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!