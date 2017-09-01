Captain America Cast Reacts To Taking on Batman Vs. Superman

At a press conference in England, the cast of Captain America: The Winter Soldier shared their feelings about Captain America 3 sharing a release date with Batman vs. Superman.”When two cars are speeding at each other,” said director Joe Russo, “one of them’s got to veer out of the way at some point.””Marvel, I think, announced that date originally,” Russo continued. “If you go back, historically, Marvel and, I think, Sony have been trading off on that May date for a long time and I think when Warner Bros. decided to move that film they moved it to the May date. So, I can see where Kevin [Feige] said, ‘Well, I’m not moving off that date, so…’ I don’t think they’ll be anything to up the ante other than that, hopefully, we make a great movie and everybody’s very excited to see it.””The truth is,” added director Anthony Russo, “anybody up here, all we can do is just focus on making the best movie we can make. When and how it gets released, there’s other forces involved in that.”Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon, was a bit more antagonistic, saying “In other words, ‘punks step up to get beat down!’””At Marvel, you have heroes,” added Samuel L. Jackson, “and then there’s DC, where you have interesting bad guys.”Batman vs. Superman was originally scheduled to be released in 2015, but was pushed to May 6, 2016 due to a production delay. Marvel had already claimed that release date for a, then, unnamed film, now known to be Captain America 3.Captain America 3 and Batman vs. Superman are both scheduled for theatrical release on May 6, 2016.