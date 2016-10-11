Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Eliminated From The Voice

Candace Cameron Bure‘s daughter Natasha Bure was eliminated in the battle round of The Voice Monday night, Today reports.

Natasha, who was a member of Team Adam, battled Riley Elmore for a spot in the show’s next round, singing the 1955 song “Cry Me a River.”

The battle went smoothly, with both singers performing their half of the jazz classic well, and judges Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys seemed to agree that Natasha should move on to the next round.

“Natasha really sold that performance, she seemed so comfortable,” Shelton said. “Based on that element and your singing was great too, I would choose Natasha.”

Ultimately, however, when it came time for coach Adam Levine to make a decision, he chose Elmore to move on.

Natasha took her elimination in stride, later tweeting a supportive message to Elmore, which he echoed.

Love you so freakin much @rileyelmore — Natasha Bure (@natashabure) October 11, 2016

Love you so much @natashabure — Riley Elmore (@rileyelmore) October 11, 2016

Before the battle took place, Cameron Bure shared a sweet video of herself and Natasha on Instagram, writing, “This is happening!!!”

This is happening!!! @natashabure @nbcthevoice A video posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

Cameron Bure also shared her thoghts on Twitter after the battle, sharing that she is proud of her daughter no matter what.

I’m so so proud of my baby girl @natashabure for crushing her nerves on @NBCTheVoice tonight! 🎤We will be rooting on @rileyelmore we ❤️ u — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) October 11, 2016

This article first appeared on Womanista.com