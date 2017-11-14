Watch the Trailer for Candace Cameron Bure’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Candace Cameron Bure is proving her love for Christmas with a double-starring role in Hallmark Channel’s newest seasonal film.

The veteran star is back this holiday season with a new TV movie, Switched for Christmas.

In traditional rom-com fashion, the story follows estranged identical twins, Kate and Chris Lockhart (both played by Bure), who get together for a pre-Christmas meal a year after their mother’s passing.

When both sisters realize they aren’t being fulfilled in their own lives, they decide to swap places until Christmas Day, Parent Trap-style.

Throughout their journeys, Hallmark says “each woman discovers the true meaning of her life and gains a deeper perspective and appreciation for what she already had.”

For Bure, this film is special not only because she portrays two characters, but her real-life daughter Natasha Bure makes her Hallmark debut in the movie.

“I made it a point to be a co-star and not a mom when we were filming,” Candace told PEOPLE of working alongside her 19-year-old. “It was really important to me to make sure I let the director do their job and not give Natasha any acting notes. I did make sure she understood the technical aspects of what was going on during filming because I think that kind of stuff is really important for any newer actor to learn. It makes their jobs easier in the future.”

Hallmark vets Bure and Lori Loughlin also helped Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin land her first holiday film with the network. Sweetin stars in Finding Santa, which will premiere on Nov. 24.

In total, 33 new original movies will air as part of the Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas’.

Switched for Christmas premieres during Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ programming. It is set to debut Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network.