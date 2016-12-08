Candace Cameron Bure Is Leaving The View

Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure will be leaving The View.

She has just announced it on the show this morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 40-year-old actress first joined the program back in 2015. She felt that her busy schedule created a conflict with the show given that she has a commitment to Netflix’s Fuller House, and a slew of projects lined up with Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysterious cable networks, according to Variety.

“I tried to be Superwoman, but I’m not,” Bure said.

In her announcement on Thursday, Bure thanked co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg specifically. She also gave shout outs to the senior vice president of talent development for ABC News, Barbara Fedida, as well as as the co-executive producer of The View, Brian Teta.

“You were doing too much,” Joy Behar said.

The current season of The View began with 8 co-hosts. Now that Bure is leaving, the show will be left with 6 hosts as Raven-Symoné announced in October that she would be departing by the end of the year to concentrate on the upcoming spinoff to her Disney Channel series That’s So Raven.

The hosts that will remain with The View are Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg.

“With all the sex talk we do [on the show] you missed your husband,” Goldberg said in jest.

Are you disappointed to see Candace Cameron Bure leaving The View?

MORE on The View: Here’s How The Hosts Of The View Reacted To Donald Trump Winning The Presidency / Raven-Symoné Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’ to Work on Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff / ‘The View’ Announces New Co-Host, Whoopi Goldberg Weighs in on Hiring Decisions

[H/T Variety]