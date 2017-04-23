Caitlyn Jenner Reveals New Details About Relationship With Kris Jenner In Diane Sawyer Interview

Caitlyn Jenner and ex-wife Kris Jenner aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye. The former Olympian recently spoke with Diane Sawyer as a follow-up to her 2015 News Special, where Jenner revealed she and Kris are doing just fine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, according to report, Kris is none too pleased with Caitlyn’s accusations in her forthcoming tell-all memoir, Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life.

On Friday’s 20/20 special, Caitlyn addressed her relationship with her ex-wife, and said that the two are “fine,” despite Kris’ claims otherwise.

“Do I talk to … Kris all the time? No,” Caitlyn revealed. “She’s kind of moved on. I have certainly moved on, but we’re fine with each other.”

But we’ve seen differently from Kris in the latest promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the trailer, Kris gives a much different account of their relationship status, declaring that she’s “done” with Caitlyn after reading her new memoir.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Kris tells her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian in disbelief. “None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**ch and an a**hole?”

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing,” Kris said. “I’ve done nothing but open up my home, and my heart, to a person who doesn’t give a s**t. So, I’m done.”

“I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life,” she added.

Later, Kris tells the cameras that she’s ready to stand up for herself.

“I’m not gonna be used as a person who benefits someone else’s life just to make them look better,” she confessed. “I just can’t sit back and be an enabler anymore.”

Caitlyn also opened up about her relationship with her children in the special, admitting that her transition has been hard on her six biological children and four step children.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” she said. “A couple of them … I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’”

“Nobody calls that much,” Caitlyn confessed. “I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

“It’s never easy when you go through something — transition like I did. Everybody in the entire family has to make some major, major, major adjustments, and that’s not easy on me and it’s not easy on them,” she shared.

Caitlyn’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, out April 25.

More News:

[H/T ET]