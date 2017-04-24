Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kris Jenner, Makes Admission About ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss her new book, The Secrets of My Life. While she was there, she discussed Kris Jenner’s angry reaction to the memoir.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris is shown reacting to the book with her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve done nothing but open my home and my heart to someone who doesn’t give a s—,” Kris said. “I’ve never been so angry and betrayed at someone in my life.”

GMA host Michael Strahan played a clip of the reaction and Caitlyn discussed her disappointment when learning of Kris’ frustration.

“First of all, I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest,” she said. “It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there’s different opinions.

“I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road, but she’s a good person and we’ve had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.”

She also took a second to discuss KUWTK and how she’s been portrayed in recent years.

“I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through and know the whole situation,” she said. “Hey, it’s a reality show. It is drama.”

The former Olympian also when on to note she doesn’t “watch the show very often.”

The interview went on to discuss Caitlyn and Kris’ children together, Kylie and Kendall, as well as stepdaughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

UP NEXT: Kris Jenner Confronts Caitlyn Jenner About Her New Tell-All Memoir

“When you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better,” said Caitlyn. “My kids have been absolutely great. Now, you’re certainly closer with some than you are with the others, but that’s always in a relationship.”

“I don’t see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]