Bully Gets Knocked Out After Pestering Victim

This bully just picked one the wrong guy!

In this shocking video, a group of boys, that were believed to be from the Netherlands, are seen talking to one another as they walk down the street.

One particularly mouthy boy at the head of the pack, wearing a green jacket, is seen walking up to his intended victim. The bully is talking up in the boy’s face, and then he shoves him. At first, the boy gives no response and continues to walk down the street.

The bully then makes the mistake of taking a sweeping kick at the other boy’s legs, and suddenly the intended victim totally snapped.

The victim takes a half-hearted warning swing at the bully that prompts the surrounding group to laugh at him. However, when the bully drops his guard, the boy delivers a second blow that lands directly on the bully’s jaw.

The contact makes a cringe worthy popping sound, and the bully is knocked out cold. The surrounding group of boys all let out an astonished gasp as their friend falls backwards to the ground.

The intended victim is able to get away after fending off one of the bully’s friends who tried to pull him down to the pavement.

As the bully lies motionless on the ground for a matter of seconds, his friends becoming increasingly concerned. Eventually the bully would wake up and regain consciousness, but he was visibly disoriented.

The tables turn and the bully then becomes the subject of ridicule as his friends hysterically laugh at him for getting knocked out in a fight that he was trying to start.

The shocking video was shared on Live Leak on Sunday. Since being posted on the Internet, the video has received over 217k views.

Despite the bully being knocked out cold on the pavement, most viewers that commented on the video seemed to be on the side of the boy who threw the punch.

Here were some of the comments posted on the Live Leak video:

One user wrote, “You nicely heard the sound of his next dental bill.”

Another viewer wrote, “One of life’s finest pleasures is to see a bully’s control over a situation suddenly reversed.”

“He went looking for trouble and he found it,” one viewer wrote.

“Jumped out of my seat from joy when the attacker received a devastating punch in the face and slumped down,” another said.

What was your reaction to seeing this bully getting knocked out?

[H/T Daily Mail, Live Leak]