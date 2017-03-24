Brooke Shields Reveals Skimpy Blue Bikini And Smashes 51

Brooke Shields is the living proof that the phrase, “age is just a number,” is totally true! The former supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to unleash an all-new bikini snap, and she looks as stunning as ever.

The hard work is starting to pay off. A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

The brunette beauty captioned the snap: “The hard work is starting to pay off.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 51-year-old was photographed rocking a blue bandeau top bikini with matching bottoms. The skimpy beachwear flaunted her toned and tanned abs as she stared off into the distance for the snap. Shields completed her look with a chic straw hat and a watch and bracelets.

Shields’ followers went totally bonkers after she posted the pic. Her adoring fans splashed the post with more than 10k likes and hundreds of comments about how incredible Brooke looked.

As if you couldn’t already tell from the photo, fitness is of major importance to Brooke Shields. She recently spoke with Healthy Living magazine to give some of her best health tips.

“Truly, when I get enough sleep and drink enough water,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a trick to being healthy; I think we all know what our limitations are.”

Shields continued by saying: “There’s no ‘drink lemon juice after fried chicken.’ It’s about being honest with yourself and saying, ‘Yep, I’ll have to eat less and exercise more than I’m consuming,’ or ‘I’m going to have to lay back on drinking and not sleeping.’ Balancing seems to be the biggest tip. It’s so boring but yet it’s true. It gets real simple; there’s no pill.”

When Brooke Shields isn’t posting sexy pics from the beach, she has been busy adding another job to her resume as the host of her own talk show. Back in February, the mother of two joined the Sirius XM team to launch Brooke Shields Now in which she shares “personal secrets and stories of her good and not so good life experiences, the lessons learned, and mistakes she’s made along the way.” Learn more here.

To keep up with Brooke Shields, follow her on Instagram here.

Were you surprised to seeing how stunning Brooke Shields looks in a bikini at 51?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]