Britney Spears Reveals Sizzling Yoga Video In Skimpy Outfit

Britney Spears has a rocking bod and she clearly isn’t shy about showing it off. The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker shared a video on Twitter that showed her doing some insanely impressive yoga poses while wearing a seriously skimpy outfit.

The 35-year-old captioned the clip: “Owning my temple, my body, through yoga…but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!!”

Owning my temple, my body, through yoga 💕🎉 but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!! pic.twitter.com/VNeSVaMOfe — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 24, 2017

In the racy clip, the pop superstar is wearing a hot pink sports bra with a pair of white shorts that flaunt her toned derriere.

Britney begins the video by doing a handstand and placing her feet against the wall in front of her. While holding herself off the ground, Spears extends and contracts her left leg with stunning technique multiple times before coming out of the pose.

On Twitter, Brit’s video was retweeted more than 700 times and received more than 3k likes. She posted the same clip on Instagram as well, and the risqué footage absolutely blew up with more than 578 views and over 75k likes.

When the Grammy-winning musician isn’t sharing videos of her mad yoga skills, she frequently posts videos of her adorable kids. Earlier this week, Brit posted a montage of photos that are the cutest thing ever.

In the humorous Instagram post, Britney and her 10-year-old son Jayden are hanging out on the couch while making funny faces at the camera as she snaps selfies. After watching the clip, it’s evident that Jayden has striking similarities with his mother in the looks department as they made some of the exact same facial expressions.

She shared the pics with the caption: “Mastering the art of silly faces.”

Mastering the art of silly faces 😁😜🤔 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Britney has been outspoken in how she wants to be a guiding force and positive light in the lives of her children.

In May of last year, she wrote a touching letter to her two sons that was published in TIME magazine.

“I pray as a mother I teach you strength and passion to carry through the struggles in the world. Most battles will always be won on your knees. I pray you find your dreams,” she wrote. “God always comes to us in tiny whispers. I pray you always find his whisper and understand the true meaning behind following your inner voice as well.”

