Britney Spears Knocks Out Reps During Insanely Tough Workout Video

Britney Spears showed off her insanely fit body in a new workout video and it will definitely inspire you to hit the gym. The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the impressive clip from her intense exercise.

Staying motivated 💪 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker captioned the post: “Staying motivated.”

In the video, Brit is rocking a bright green sports bra, skintight maroon shorts, and a pair of gray and pink sneakers. Her long blond locks are tied back into a high ponytail.

Britney’s toned abs and fit figure was on full display during the strenuous workout. She was filmed hoisting a large bar overhead while stepping back before bringing the back into a high-knee crunch.

The mother-of-two has opened up about how she manages to keep her trim physique in tip-top shape. Even though her body looks absolutely stunning, Britney admitted to Women’s Health that she doesn’t actually spend an overwhelming amount of time in the gym.

“I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time,” she said. “I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch.”

Earlier in the day, Spears shared two photos of her steamy workout getup. Spears flaunted her sun-kissed skin while standing on top of a fence. She was sporting a chic pair of Aviator sunglasses and playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Britney captioned the snaps, “Blessed day.”

Blessed day 💜💜💜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

In recent weeks, Britney has frequently been taking to social media to show off her slim bod. Last week, she put her mad yoga skills on full display in an impressive video while wearing another skimpy workout outfit.

“Owning my temple, my body, through yoga, but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!!” she captioned the video.

Owning my temple, my body, through yoga 💕🎉 but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

