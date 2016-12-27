Britney Spears Tweets Following Death Hoax

Britney Spears has taken to Twitter to respond to the death hoax that took the Internet by storm on Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Sony Music Twitter account sent out a series of tweets that claimed the “Slumber Party” singer had passed away. The first tweet read: “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”

A following tweet on the Sony Music account read: “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016.”

About a half hour after the tweets were posted, notorious hacking group OurMine took responsibility for the tweets. By 9 a.m. on Monday morning, Sony deleted all of the tweets with fake news regarding Britney Spears’ death.

In order to respond to the hoax, the pop superstar took to Twitter to tweet a collage of four selfies. She shared the photos with the caption: “Don’t underestimate the power of Charlie’s [angels].”

Don’t underestimate the power of Charlie’s 👼 pic.twitter.com/vy0PyEGoAj — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 26, 2016

Britney obviously wasn’t too shaken up by the strange event as she seemed to have a good sense of humor about the ordeal.

Internet security has been quite an issue for Sony as the email accounts from the company’s top executives were hijacked back in 2014, which led to a slew of controversies, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Clearly Spears is alive and well. However, many social media users were panicking that the 35-year-old musician died at the time the hacked tweets first spread on the Internet.

Adam Leber, Spears’ manager, talked about the hacking issue with CNN. “I assume their account has been hacked,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to anyone… as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked. Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”

This isn’t the first time that hacking group OurMine has made headline news. Just last week, they hacked the Netflix US Twitter account as well as the Marvel Twitter account.

While Britney Spears is very much alive, there was another pop music legend that did pass away this week. On Christmas Day, “Careless Whisper” singer George Michael died of a heart attack. Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about this hacking scandal?

