Britney Spears Spotted In Super Skimpy Tank Top

In the late ’90s, few celebrities could send young boys’ hearts a flutter the way Britney Spears did, thanks to her bubblegum pop hits that evolved into seductive and sultry beats. Almost 20 years later, the pop star is rekindling those fires with her new show in Las Vegas that shows off the body she’s been putting so much work into lately, and all that work has paid off. Even in her casual clothes, the singer’s physique is enviable.

Owning my temple, my body, through yoga 💕🎉 but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

The last few weeks for the singer have been especially trying, as her niece was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident that she luckily made a full recovery from.

Spears’ Las Vegas show has been a massive success, almost making you forget that around this time of year ten years ago, the singer had a relatively public breakdown. A life filled with paparazzi watching every move you made and every personal detail about your life being shared and criticized everywhere took a toll on the singer, whose impromptu head-shaving was a symbol of protest.

Here’s hoping Spears has learned a lot about herself over the last decade to be more prepared to handle the stress of her renewed celebrity!

