Britney Spears Shares Update on Niece Maddie: She’s ‘Making Progress’

Britney Spears‘ niece Maddie Aldridge is recovering from her horrific ATV accident on Sunday, E! News reports.

Spears thanked her fans for their support and prayers during her family’s difficult time.

The singer also shared an update on her niece, writing, “We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress. Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter is “awake and talking” to her family members. The Spears family rep released a statement saying, “Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7.” It also revealed Maddie’s father, mother and stepfather have been constantly by her side since the accident.

Jamie Lynn’s family has been right there with her, comforting her and watching over Maddie following the tragic accident, but that doesn’t come as a surprise. She spoke with Womanista this past June about how much her family’s love and support means to her.

