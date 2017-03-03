Britney Spears Reveals Steamy Runway Show Video On Instagram

Britney Spears has just unleashed one of her steamiest videos on social media ever. The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday night to share risqué footage that showed her strutting her stuff in her own “runway show.”

Just doing my own runway show 🌺🌺🌺 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

The mother-of-two captioned the clip: “Just doing my own runway show.”

The smoking hot video showed the 35-year-old modeling several different skimpy outfits while making a catwalk out of her luxurious Las Vegas hotel suite.

The first look that the blond bombshell sported was an off-the-shoulder red dress that flaunted her fit physique. Brit smiled while briskly walking towards the camera before twirling around and playfully sticking her tongue out.

The pop superstar then slipped out of her dress to change into a chic ensemble that showed off a lot of leg. She donned a classic black mini dress that had white cuffs and a matching high neckline.

The third and final outfit that Spears modeled was a chocolate brown form-fitting dress that accentuated her incredibly toned and tanned legs. To complete her outfit, Britney rocked a pair of nude heels.

One person who likely loved watching Britney’s racy video was her new boyfriend, Iranian fitness model Sam Asghari. The lovebirds first met while on the set of her music video for her hit song “Slumber Party,” according to Daily Mail.

Back in January, Britney Spears joined Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on CBS Radio to dish on when she reached out to Asghari.

“I kept his number, and it was so weird – it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag,” she said during the interview.

She continued by saying: “I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

