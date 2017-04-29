Britney Spears Posts Flashback Friday Pic With Mary J. Blige And Shakira

Britney Spears is the undisputed queen of Flashback Friday posts.

The throwback pics she shares will give you deep levels of nostalgia and have you longing for the days of Von Dutch Hats and Lizzie McGuire.

Her newest Flashback Friday post is layered in memories of the early 2000’s, and it features some old friends of the pop-diva as well.

Britney shared this old pic of a Rolling Stone cover on which she was rocking some super-shredded denim and showing off her extremely toned stomach.

Flanking her from either side are fellow pop/R&B superstars Shakira and Mary J. Blige. It’s like some beautiful fever dream right out of 2002.

#fbf when @therealmaryjblige and I were on the cover of Rolling Stone 💙 Congrats on your new album #StrengthofaWoman!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Britney has been super busy lately.

She recently took her sons, Sean and Jayden, on an epic Hawaiian vacation and even documented most of it.

The Spears clan had been taking in the ocean and beach, with the boys getting a little boogie board time in, but they also enjoyed some of the finest cuisines that the Aloha State has to offer, as well.

Spears’ mom, Lynne, is also said to have accompanied her daughter and grandsons on the trip also.

From start to finish… it was a good day 🌴☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

