Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan Announce They’re Having A Baby Girl!

Brie Bella and her husband are so excited about the newest addition to their family that they can’t stop sharing on social media. From the original announcement to photos of Brie’s growing baby bump, their joy cannot be contained. Today is no exception. Today, Brie and her husband officially announced that they are having a little baby girl!

“When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional,” Brie said according to E! News. “I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I’m going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It’s such a special feeling! My mini me!”

Couldn’t be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! 💗💗💗💗 she’s already stealing her Daddy’s heart!!! A photo posted by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

Of course, Brie isn’t the only one who’s excited. The little girl’s daddy, Daniel Bryan is ecstatic!

“I’m so excited we’re having a little girl,” he said. “I’m sure that, just like her mother, she’s going to steal my heart.”

Even before she is born, this is one lucky little girl to have parents that are this excited to meet her. She is also lucky to have two WWE superstars as parents – any boy who wants to break her heart will have to watch out.

The couple announced the sex of the baby at an intimate family celebration, but quickly posted an adorable photo of themselves on social media announcing the news to the world. The two seem beyond happy about the news.

Brie and Daniel will get to meet their little one in the spring of 2017.

