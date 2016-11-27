Breaking: One Dead and Nine Injured in New Orleans’ French Quarter Shooting

Nine people are in the hospital and one dead after a shooting in New Orleans‘ French Quarter on Sunday morning.

Update: A total of 10 victims were shot in the incident on Bourbon Street. One victim has died from his injuries. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 27, 2016

There were larger crowds than normal this weekend in the square due to the Bayou Classic – the annual college football game between Southern University Jaguars and Gambling State University Tigers.

The New Orleans Police Department tweeted out about the shooting around 1:30 a.m. According to ABC, the victims range from ages 20 years old to 37 years old.

Two men have been arrested on the scene. Police say one arrest also happened to be one of the victims who was arrested for unrelated reasons, because they were “found to be in illegal possession of a handgun at the scene.”

Tonight’s shooting was unacceptable. Police and EMS were on scene and responded fast. We will pursue this investigation aggressively. pic.twitter.com/veQx0nEBOC — Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) November 27, 2016

An investigation is still underway.

