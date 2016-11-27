Breaking: Nephew Of Ex-NBA Player Found Dead In A Pond

The body of the 9-year-old boy who went missing on Thanksgiving has been recovered.

VIDEO: Crowd gathers for a vigil to remember #MarcusMcGhee, 9. @PearlandPD confirms Marcus’ body was found this morning. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Id6bgRSviZ — Brandon Walker (@KPRCBrandon) November 26, 2016

Marcus McGhee was last seen going out the door of former NBA player Marcus Camby’s house in Texas. Marcus’ body was found in a pond on the property and foul play is said to not be involved.

He was autistic and nonverbal, security footage showed him leaving the house around 4 p.m.

“This is the worst possible news a family can get. Their family is together. They’re devastated. Right now, I think, more than anything they need our prayers,” Officer Onesimo Lopez told KTRK-CBS.

A candlelight was held on Saturday evening and drew hundreds of members of the community.

Camby played for the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks. He currently resides in Connecticut and was in town to host Thanksgiving with his family.

