Breaking: Kevin Meaney, Veteran Stand-Up Comic Dies at Age 60

Beloved stand-up comic, Kevin Meaney, was found unresponsive in his home Friday.Meaney was 60 and […]

Beloved stand-up comic, Kevin Meaney, was found unresponsive in his home Friday.

Meaney was 60 and his agent confirmed that he was found in his home in Forestburgh, New York, and that an autopsy is currently pending.

Meaney was a stand-up comedian for more than 25 years, with appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, The Late Show with David Letterman, Saturday Night Live, Oprah as well as the silver screen with parts in Big and Uncle Buck.

Celebrity comics including Roseanne Barr, Judd Apatow and Michel McKean paid tribute to Meaney on social media.

