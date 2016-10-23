Breaking: Kevin Meaney, Veteran Stand-Up Comic Dies at Age 60

Beloved stand-up comic, Kevin Meaney, was found unresponsive in his home Friday.

Meaney was 60 and his agent confirmed that he was found in his home in Forestburgh, New York, and that an autopsy is currently pending.

Meaney was a stand-up comedian for more than 25 years, with appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, The Late Show with David Letterman, Saturday Night Live, Oprah as well as the silver screen with parts in Big and Uncle Buck.

Celebrity comics including Roseanne Barr, Judd Apatow and Michel McKean paid tribute to Meaney on social media.

Kevin Meaney was as funny as they get and the nicest man. He could make you lose your mind laughing. A very special person. https://t.co/EBvDUmNUrr — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 22, 2016

Kevin Meaney was a great standup, a terrifically funny actor and a very nice man. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2016

HAIL HAIL A GENIUS HAS VACATED THIS REALM: #RIPKevinMeaney — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 22, 2016

