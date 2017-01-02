Brazilian Man Goes On Rampage, Killing His Ex-Wife, Son, And Self

Enraged following a split from his ex-wife, 46-year-old Sidnei Ramis de Araújo stormed a party in Campinas, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, killing 11 people, including his wife and eight-year-old son, before turning the gun on himself.

One party guest managed to flee to the bathroom long enough to call the police, while three others were injured, and four guests escaping unharmed.

Survivors of the rampage told police that shortly before midnight, the shooter hopped the fence at the house, burst in and started shooting guests while berating ex-wife Isamara Filier and the son they shared, João Victor.

Police said the shooter had an advantage with the holiday, as the commotion caused by the celebration could mask the sound of the carnage he was creating. A neighbor explained to police they thought they had heard gunshots, but with it being a holiday, assumed it was someone celebrating. It wasn’t until an injured guest appeared on their property, bleeding and pleading for help, that the neighbor understood the gravity of the situation.

Although there are an alarming number of assaults reported in Brazil, they are mostly aimed at women or tied to drug activity, and the mass shooting on this scale, especially at a time when most spend time with families, has communities alarmed.

In addition to his firearm and ammunition, police discovered a knife and explosives. Authorities are still investigating if he left any sort of messages to explain his intentions, other than his rage towards his ex-wife.

