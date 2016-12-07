Brad Pitt’s Attempt To Seal His And Angelina Jolie’s Custody Battle From The Public Was Denied

On Wednesday morning, a judge has denied Brad Pitt’s request to keep the custody battle sealed from the public.

According to TMZ, the World War Z actor requested an emergency hearing in order to ask that all future proceedings regarding the divorce and custody settlement over their six kids be locked down.

Lawyers for both of the Hollywood superstars went to court but the judge quickly decided to reject Brad’s effort.

While Brad maintains that he wants to shelter the children from the custody battle, Angelina’s team argued that he is more concerned with keeping his own actions hidden saying it was “[Brad’s] conduct at the center of the DCFS and FBI investigations.”

Other sources have told TMZ that Brad Pitt has been attempting to “push past the process.” One source said that he was acting like a “celebrity who is used to getting whatever he wants.”

Last week, Angelina filed documents in court that shed light on the couple’s current custody arrangement. The most notable information in the filing was that Brad’s visits with his children are at the discretion of a therapist.

The document says, the “frequency and conditions of the therapeutic visitation shall be determined by Ian Russ, Ph.D.”

Currently, Angelina has primary custody of their six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8.

Brad’s visits are contingent upon Dr. Ian Russ’s approval. Another condition is that the 52-year-old actor must submit to random drug and alcohol testing at least 4 times per month.

Both Brad and Angelina have to take part in family therapy sessions with their children present.

Angelina doesn’t seem concerned about the family’s dirty laundry being aired out in public, but then again, she reportedly already has a plan for her life after Brad.

The Maleficent star reportedly intends to move to London along with the six children, and lock down a “top position in the United Nations,” according to what sources close to the couple told TMZ.

The 41-year-old actress has apparently been waiting for the opportune moment to leave her estranged husband. In order to take on her dream job with the United Nations, and keep all six kids; Angelina knew that she would have to put Brad Pitt’s right to joint custody “in jeopardy.” Learn more here.

Do you think the judge was right to reject Brad Pitt’s request to seal the custody battle from the public?

