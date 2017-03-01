Brad Pitt Has ‘Been Texting’ With Jennifer Aniston, Source Says

Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has reportedly reached out to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. A source close to the 48-year-old actress revealed that the two have “been texting,” according to Us Weekly.

World War Z star Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for five years before getting divorced in 2005. Up until this year, the 53-year-old actor did not have Aniston’s cell phone number.

However, he managed to get her info via a “tangled web” of contacts in order to reach out to her earlier last month to wish her a happy 48th birthday on February 11. After the initial text message, the former couple began to exchange further messages. “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” the source said.

The insider also explained that the Allied star has “confided in Jen.” The source continued by saying, “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Pitt is currently battling for joint custody of his six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Brad’s legal team has been fighting for joint custody while Angelina has expressed that she wants to be granted sole custody.

Since his falling out with Angelina Jolie back in September, Brad Pitt has been going through a bit of a rough patch. He was investigated by the FBI for an alleged abuse incident that went down on the family’s private jet plane, which he was cleared of any wrongdoing in November, and has been forced to deal with the media firestorm that has encapsulated the divorce proceedings with his Maleficent star estranged wife.

While life has been tumultuous for Brad, Jennifer Aniston has been happily married to her current husband Justin Theroux. The two recently spent her birthday while on a six-day vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Apparently, Leftovers star Justin isn’t bothered that his wife was exchanging text messages with her ex-husband.

“Justin is ok with them being friends,” the source said. “Jen just wants to be nice.”

