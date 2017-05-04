Brad Pitt Let Angelina Know He Was Doing That Tell-All GQ Interview

Brad Pitt opens up about his ex Angelina Jolie in a tell-all interview with GQ magazine. Talking with the publication, Brad got very candid about his life, detailing his divorce and also owned up to his own shortcomings.

A source spoke about Brad’s interview, saying that the actor decided to speak so candidly to avoid any surprises adding, “He’s committed to having a healthy relationship with her,” reports E! News.

The actor also opened up for the first time about one of the more shocking aspects of his and Angelina’s split; Soon after she filed the papers, it was also revealed that Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services was investigating him for allegedly being involved in an incident with a child aboard a private plane. The case was later closed.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” he told GQ. “After that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse,’” he continued. “And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Angelina filed for divorce back in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement three months later.

Angelina has not commented about Brad’s GQ interview, in which he talked about what he’s been doing since her divorce filing, revealed that he just started therapy and also discussed his past substance abuse.

