Brad Pitt Makes A Surprise Appearance At The ‘Lost City Of Z’ Premiere

Brad Pitt has been going through a pretty nasty, and extremely public, divorce/custody battle with soon-to-be-ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight during the whole messy ordeal, save for a few surprise appearances like popping up at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, and now for the red carpet premiere of The Lost City of Z. Click through the slideshow below to see Brad’s red carpet pic!

The Lost City of Z premiered in Los Angeles last night! Check out the red carpet, and see it in theaters in NY/LA April 14, everywhere April 21! A post shared by The Lost City of Z (@lostcityofzmovie) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Pitt’s surprise appearance at the film premiere is a little less surprising when you learn that he was actually a producer on the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s possible that “producer” may be a credit we see more often from Pitt, at least for the time being, while he and Jolie work out the details of their custody arraignment.

Pitt reportedly spent a lot of time in and traveling to, Cambodia recently because of his kids, as that is where Angelina has been shooting her film First They Killed My Father and she has primary custody of the kids at the time.

One source said Brad spent “most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule,” and a second source added, “All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids. They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

While it can’t be easy to keep a smile on his face with all that he’s going through, it’s good to see Brad getting out and keeping up appearances.

More News:

[H/T: E! News]