Some Disturbing News Has Surfaced About Brad Pitt

Some shocking new details about Brad Pitt have surfaced, and the 53-year-old is clearly taking his divorce with Angelina Jolie quite hard.

While his estranged wife has been traveling the world with their six children, the World War Z star has reportedly been spending almost 15 hours of the day in an art studio working on a sculpture while listening to sad, emotional songs, according to Daily Mail. All new photos of Brad Pitt have been shared on the Internet showing him entering and leaving the Los Angeles studio after arriving on one of his motorcycles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Brad Pitt here.

The images show Brad Pitt rocking a plaid shirt, skinny jeans, and sunglasses while entering the Frogtown area location.

Pitt has been working on the project with the help of his friend Thomas Houseago, who is a British artist. After having gone through a divorce himself, Houseago has been there for Brad Pitt as a supportive pal during this difficult time.

The Oscar-winner often arrives late in the morning to beginning working on his sculpture with Houseago and his team of assistants.

A source close to Brad Pitt has spoken out about how the Hollywood superstar is choosing to spend his days in the wake of his split with Jolie.

“He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs,” the insider said. “Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble. He’s learning at a fast pace.”

A few of the songs that have been on repeat on Brad’s playlist include “Just To Satisfy You” by Waylon Jennings, and several tracks from indie artist Bon Iver.

The source also explained how working on the sculpture has been therapeutic for Brad.

“Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else. He’d rather do that and be constructive than go out partying.”

As Brad continues to work through his emotional issues regarding his separation from Angelina Jolie, the Maleficent actress has been quite busy traveling the globe as her most recent stop was in London where she spoke about issues such as rape and sexual violence in war and backing the efforts to document and prosecute those crimes. Jolie also has opened up about her failed marriage with Brad recently, learn what she had to say here.

Are you shocked to hear how Brad Pitt has been spending his days since calling it quits with Angelina Jolie?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]