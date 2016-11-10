Brad Pitt And Marion Cotillard Have Awkward Encounter At Allied Premiere

For the first time since the affair allegations surfaced in September, Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard publicly reunited for the premiere of their film Allied. The two looked totally uncomfortable standing next to one another on the red carpet while posing for pictures.

While the November 9 premiere seemed uncomfortable given what’s going on in Brad’s personal life, both actors seemed to be good sports about the entire encounter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In September, it was rumored that Brad was cheating on his estranged wife Angelina Jolie with Marion Cotillard. There were even some reports that the affair played a pivotal role in the Brangelina divorce. However, these were only speculations, and nothing has been confirmed.

Marion Cotillard typically does not post about such rumors on social media, but the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram in September to refute the rumors.

“I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up,” Marion wrote on Instagram. “Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you.”

“Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment,” the Dark Knight Rises actress wrote in conclusion.

Allied stars Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, and Daniel Betts.

Here’s the official synopsis for Allied:

“During World War II, intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt) is stationed in North Africa where he encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by extreme pressures of the war.”

Allied hits theaters on November 23.

Check out the photos of the awkward encounter between Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard here.

What do you think was going through Brad Pitt’s mind when he was standing next to Marion Cotillard at the Allied premiere?

MORE on Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt Cleared Of All Child Abuse Allegations / Brad Pitt Makes First Public Appearance Since Angelina Jolie Fiasco / Angelina Jolie Fires Off Piercing Comment About Brad Pitt Wanting Joint Custody / Brad Pitt Files for Joint Custody of His and Angelina Jolie’s Six Kids

[H/T Hollywood Life]