George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ Bombs at Box Office, Becomes One of Paramount’s Biggest Flops

Did you know that George Clooney and Matt Damon had a new movie out this past weekend? If not, you weren’t alone. Their new film Suburbicon was a major flop for the director, actor and Paramount Pictures after earning just $2.8 million.

The film was released to 2,045 screens and cost Black Bear Pictures $25 million to make. Paramount is on the hook for $10 million for distribution. As Fox News notes, this makes it one of Paramount’s worst ever wide releases. It was also the second-worst opening of Damon’s career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Disappoints With $31.5 Million Opening Weekend

Suburbicon is Clooney’s sixth film as director and first since 2014’s The Monuments Men, which also starred Damon. In Suburbicon, Damon plays a father whose life is shaken by a home invasion in 1959. Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac co-star.

The film earned a D- CinemaScore from audiences, spelling certain doom for the film’s future. It was also a panned by critics after screenings at the Venice and Toronto film festivals. It has a 26 percent fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Originally written by Joel and Ethan Coen, the film was the latest disaster for Hollywood in October. This weekend, Jigsaw, the latest Saw film, was expected to provide a lift, but it only grossed $16.3 million. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween came in second with $10 million in its second weekend.

More: ‘IT’ Becomes Biggest September Movie Release Ever

DreamWorks and Universal’s Thank You For Your Service was also a flop, taking in $3.8 million. The Miles Teller-starring film earned an A- CinemaScore from audiences.

THR reports that movies grossed $539.1 million in October through Sunday. That’s down 13.4 percent from October 2016 and the worst October since 2007. It’s a good thing November kicks off with Thor: Ragnarok.