New Botched Teaser Reveals Massive Assets That Are Beyond Bizarre

If there’s one thing that American TV audiences can’t get enough of, it’s reality shows. For every talent competition that shows off the best that viewers have to offer, we also take pleasure in watching the misfortune of others, in a “love to hate” kind of way. The E! TV series Botched shows off just how frequently plastic surgery patients are unhappy with their procedures and need more surgery to correct their problems. If this teaser for the new season is any indication, this season of the show is going to be crazy.

As you can see in the teaser, there’s a lot going on to try to figure out. For starters, one woman appears to be getting butt implants and wears some strange type of shorts with the prosthetics on them to prepare her for her new butt. We also see a woman who appears to have only had subtle modifications done who is emotionally overwhelmed by the repairs doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif pull off.

Another patient that you might have noticed is a woman who is completely purple. Early on in the clip, we can see her walking around in cosplay resembling Black Cat, Spider-Man’s sometimes love interest, so we can assume the purple is tied into cosplay. However, we aren’t entirely sure what sort of cosplay requires oneself to paints themselves purple, have a jewel in their chest, and have jumbo boobs. Or, at least, we wonder what makes someone wear this outfit to a plastic surgeon’s office.

Something else the teaser gives away is that this season will feature Rodrigo Alves, better known as the “Human Ken Doll.” Earlier this year, Alves received his 51st surgical procedure to mimic the rubber man created by Mattel to accompany Barbie. Other than an inspection of his nose, it’s tough to say what time of procedure Alves is getting done, as you’d be hard-pressed to know what he is supposed to look like.

Of the upcoming season, Dubrow says, “We’ve seen crazy cases before, but this is something out of your wildest imagination.” He adds, “This is what we live for.”

