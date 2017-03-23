Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies After Collapsing Onstage

Boston drummer Sib Hashian has passed away after collapsing on stage. The musician died on Wednesday night at the age of 67.

Hashian was in the middle of a show while performing on the Legends of Rock Cruise when he suddenly collapsed, according to TMZ. A witness at the scene explained that CPR was conducted and a defibrillator was used but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sib has a daughter named Lauren, who has a daughter with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hashian family during this difficult time.

This story is developing…

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]