Bob Harper Returns to the Treadmill After Heart Attack

Bob Harper is getting back into the swing of things.

Nearly a month after suffering a heart attack, The Biggest Loser trainer is returning to his fitness roots, sharing a photo of himself hitting the treadmill on social media Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well while all of my @crossfit family is getting ready for 17.3, I’m walking on a treadmill doing a stress test. Talk about starting back at SQUARE ONE,” Harper wrote. “I plan on being the BEST STUDENT.”

Well while all of my @crossfit family is getting ready for 17.3, I’m walking on a treadmill doing a stress test. Talk about starting back at SQUARE ONE. I plan on being the BEST STUDENT. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:16am PST

People reports that Harper suffered a heart attack on Feb. 12 while working out at a New York City gym, and was unconscious in the hospital for two days and released eight days later.

Harper has been sharing his recovery journey with fans ever since, revealing that he spent his first night out of the house Monday enjoying a performance of Miss Saigon on Broadway.

“My medicine tonight is going to see one of my favorite shows. Ever. This will be my first evening out since my heart attack. It feels good to be out,” Harper wrote on Instagram.

My medicine tonight is going to see one of my favorite shows. Ever. This will be my first evening out since my heart attack. It feels good to be out. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

H/T / Instagram / Bob Harper

More News:

This story first appeared at Womanista.