Bob Dylan Won The Nobel Prize For Literature

One of our time’s most iconic musicians can now add another prestigious award to his name.

Bob Dylan was just awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature USA Today reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a move that suprised many, the highly coveted literature prize was given for the first time to a musician. The Swedish Academy said the 75-year-old folk singer and songwriter was awarded the Prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Sara Danius, the academy’s permanent secretary said, “For 54 years he has been at it, reinventing himself. Bob Dylan writes poetry for the ear. But it’s perfectly fine to read his works as poetry.”

Dylan’s songs Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are A-Changin were recognized with a Pulitzer back in 2008 for their”profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power.”

He is the first American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature since Toni Morrison in 1993.

This story first appeared at Womanista.