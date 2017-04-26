Blac Chyna’s New Swimsuit Photo Proves ‘Summer Is Around The Corner’

Blac Chyna is ready for summer and the social media personality is letting her fans and followers know.

The Rob and Chyna star recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sporting a white and pink swimsuit. The 28-year-old reality star showed off her fit figure in the one piece. She was standing in the water of her pool and her long blonde hair hung over her shoulder.

Chyna captioned the pic: “Summer is around the corner! You guys know I have to be right for summer 👙 I’m drinking my @teamiblends skinny tea every morning and my colon tea every night. Mainly I see that it totally got rid of my bloating and raised my metabolism like crazy! Ladies, I want all of you to do the 30 day challenge with me too! And it tastes good 😁 use my code CHYNAPINK to get a FREE pink tumbler just like mine when you get their tea👙💋 #thankyouteami #teamiblends.”

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Chyna has posed in swimwear and will most likely not be the last time.

Recently, the reality show star posted a few photos of herself sporting an even skimpier black one piece swimsuit. This piece had a plunging neckline showing off her cleavage. She sported the look with strappy high heel shoes.

Check her out in one of her Instagram pictures below:

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

