Kylie Jenner’s New ‘See-Through’ Swimsuit Line Blasted on Social Media

The long-awaited swimsuit line from Kylie Jenner has finally arrived. The line officially dropped on Sept. 17 and fans flocked to her website to get their hands on a bathing suit. The debut line offers one-pieces equipped with cutouts. Bikinis and sarongs are also being sold.

Prices range from $45 to $85, with one-pieces being priced on the higher end. Compared to some swimsuit lines from other celebrities and influencers, the prices are reasonable for many. Unfortunately, Jenner is getting tons of backlash online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many are complaining about the quality or lack thereof, of the pieces. If you take a scroll through social media platforms, specifically TikTok, the bashing has been ongoing in video and image reviews. The hashtag #kylieswim has generated much content of consumers giving their honest opinions. Most of them are brutal.

Jessica Anderson, who owns the swimsuit line 93 Play Street, said in a TikTok review video: “I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind. For me it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur.” Anderson is just one of hundreds who are shaking their heads.

Some lessons don’t have to be learned

https://twitter.com/Yikes_NM/status/1443924800246849582?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Apparently, this Twitter user learns by example. They didn’t even have to purchase a product from the Kar-Jenner clan to know that it wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be.

It’s all about communism

https://twitter.com/misssmariaah/status/1443311664405917700?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Twitter user says Jenner cared only about the revenue sales. According to them, Jenner clearly didn’t care about the product.

Swimsuit or lingerie?

https://twitter.com/traceypump/status/1443296785686884352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some reviews have pointed out the swimsuits are just too small and bare too much. This Twitter user wants to know who is that confident to rock a swimsuit in close to little to nothing.

A child has to be responsible

https://twitter.com/danzrc88/status/1443386874467323904?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to this Twitter user, the only viable explanation for the low-quality swimsuit is that a child made them. They joke that Jenner’s toddler daughter Stormi is the culprit.

Is it worth your paycheck?

https://twitter.com/laffmytitsoff/status/1443575935471546372?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user notes that some Kar-Jenner fans spend their hard-earned minimal salaries for their products, including Kylie Swim. They believe the consumer did not get a proper return on their investment.

There are better alternatives

https://twitter.com/bonnie_p007/status/1443341240515301379?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user says spending $80 on a bathing suit isn’t necessary. They reference the popular online retailer SHEIN, which offers a variety of swimsuit options, some of which as low as $10 and under.